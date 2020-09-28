Moving for 1,000 minutes: Noblesville family getting ready for busy weekend

NOBLESVILLE Ind. — This Monday, we are introducing you to the Wilhite family as they get ready for a busy weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, Tanya Wilhite, her husband and two sons will move for a total of 1,000 minutes.

And they won’t be doing this alone. Nearly 30,000 Bristol Myers Squibb employees will join them from all across the world.

Wilhite is participating her company’s global charity event, BMS for Community.

For each minute moved by the Wilhite family, Bristol Myers Squibb will donate $1 to the International Federation of Red Cross and the American Red Cross.

The ultimate goal is 1 million minutes moved for a maximum $1 million donation.

“It’s a nice thing at the same time the same place same days all 30,0000 BMS employees across the world to do the same thing, whatever they are comfortable doing and to be a part of this,” Wilhite explained.

Wilhite is no stranger to giving back or long rides.

In 2018 and 2019, she rode in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s nearly month-long cross-country bike ride. The ride began in Oregon and ended in New Jersey. All of the money raised then went to cancer research.