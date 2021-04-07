Mount Vernon family asks judge to reconsider order to euthanize dog that scratched young girl

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A dog is set to be euthanized after what family members consider to be a freak accident.

May Robinson says on January 30, her four-year-old granddaughter Kinley Newman accidentally stepped on her dog Jager. She says she saw her nearly 80 pound dog jump up on her granddaughter.

Jager scratched Kinley’s face and the cuts were deep enough for the child to need surgery.

Robinson went to court. She says she was willing to sign Jager over to the Humane Society if it meant he got to live.

Senior Judge Robert Aylsworth says even though the dog doesn’t have a violent history, the incident was so horrific the dog is set to be euthanized in a month.

Robinson says being apart from her dog is heartbreaking, but she’s trying to spare his life. She started a petition which has more than 10,000 signatures.