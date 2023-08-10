HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist and a teen are in critical condition after being involved in a crash near Indianapolis.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to Raceway Road and County Road 300 N. in response to a crash.

HCSO said preliminary information indicates a teenager riding a bicycle was struck by a motorcyclist who was traveling southbound on Raceway Road. No other information on the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

Both have been transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. They were last reported to be in critical condition, according to HCSO.

Crash reconstructionists are on the scene of the crash and investigating.