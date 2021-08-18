Motorcyclist killed in chase involving Tippecanoe County deputies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after leading a Tippecanoe County deputy on a chase.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was responding to a report of a person in a ditch when he heard a motorcycle revving repeatedly in the area of the Walmart on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The deputy then saw a motorcyclist on Concord Road, riding with the front wheel elevated off the road. After the motorcycle went back on both wheels, the deputy clocked a speed of 85 mph on his radar.

At that point, the deputy attempted to pull the motorcyclist over, and a pursuit began. Police say the person on the motorcycle crested a hill near Wea Ridge Middle School on County Road 150 East, leaving the motorcycle out of sight.

When the deputy approached the roundabout at 150 East and 430 South, he was able to see the motorcyclist had crashed. The motorcyclist was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and ran off the road to the right.

The coroner’s office has yet to release the identity of the motorcyclist.