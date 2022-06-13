MARION, Ind. — One person is dead after police say a motorcyclist fled a traffic stop in Marion, Indiana.

Officials say they noticed a motorcyclist speeding just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 16th Street and Western Avenue.

A Marion officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but police say the motorcyclist refused to stop and turned west onto 16th toward Miller Avenue.

The motorcyclist then crashed at 50th and Miller.

Police say the motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have not released the name of the deceased.

Indiana State Police are now investigating the crash.