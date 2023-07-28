INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash Thursday evening.

Officers responded to East Minnesota and East Streets just after 10 p.m. and learned that the motorcyclist hit a parked car with two adults, including a toddler, inside.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital but his condition is unknown. The woman inside the parked vehicle was also transported to a hospital, but her injuries were unrelated to the crash, according to IMPD.

Investigators said that speed may have been a factor.