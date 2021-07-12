Motorcyclist from Ft. Wayne killed in weekend crash on I-69 in Madison County

MADISON, COUNTY, Ind. – A Ft. Wayne man died following a Friday night motorcycle crash on I-69 in Madison County.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger, investigators were called around 7:40 p.m. to I-69 southbound at the 217 mile marker.

Witnesses said a motorcycle heading south passed other traffic in the far right lane at “a high rate of speed” before the driver, identified as 42-year-old Norman M. Walda of Fort Wayne, lost control.

The motorcycle hit the guardrail in the median and came to rest in the far left lane.

Walda was taken to an area hospital where he later died. An autopsy showed he suffered serious external and internal trauma.

The crash remains under investigation.