INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Indy’s south side Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4900 block of S. East Street around 6:55 p.m. in response to a personal injury crash.

Officers arrived and found a motorcycle at the scene of the crash with one occupant. IMPD said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on East Street when it veered off the roadway and ran into a curve, IMPD said.

IMPD-certified accident investigators are currently on the scene.