Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Corvette in Henry Co

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A Knightstown man was pronounced dead after crashing his motorcycle into the rear end of a Corvette that was reportedly turning into a driveway.

According to the Henry County Sheriff Department, the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of North 300 West in Middletown.

Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as 47-year-old James Jett. Jett was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident as a result of his injuries.

Police say investigators believe Jett was attempting to pass a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette that was slowing to turn into a driveway. The motorcycle’s front tire made contact with the rear wheel of the turning sports car, sending Jett flying off of his bike.

A witness told police the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and a blood analysis of both drivers is pending.

Police say the driver of the Corvette was not injured.