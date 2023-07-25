WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist died after being fatally injured in a crash in Richmond on Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 11:52 a.m. to State Road 121 and Porterfield Road in Richmond in response to a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

WCSO said a preliminary investigation revealed that a white Toyota Sienna minivan being driven by James Boring, 80, of Orient, Ohio, was traveling westbound before attempting to change direction with a U-turn. It was at this moment that the minivan collided with a black Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling westbound, the sheriff’s office said.

Boring and none of the occupants inside the minivan suffered any injuries, WCSO said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 78-year-old Melvin Cox of Ansonia, Ohio, was transported by ambulance to Reid Health before he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Cox passed away at the hospital a few hours later.

Wayne County Emergency Communications, the Richmond Fire Department, and the Richmond Police Department all assisted at the scene of the crash as well.