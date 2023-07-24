FISHERS, Ind. — A person died after being fatally injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Fishers Saturday night.

Fishers Police Department officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of 116th Street and Spyglass Ridge Drive in response to a vehicle accident. FPD confirmed that the crash featured a 2007 Yamaha YZRF1 motorcycle and a 2008 Ford F350 truck.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Jasnoor Aulakh, died shortly after being taken to an area hospital, FPD said. The driver of the Ford, identified as 48-year-old Christina Sutton, remained on the scene and assisted officers with their investigation.

FPD said preliminary information suggests that the driver of the Ford was trying to turn westbound from Spyglass Ridge Drive onto 116th Street when the Yamaha crashed into the Ford.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.