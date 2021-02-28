Motorcyclist dead after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he crashed into the back of a truck in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 400 North and U.S. 27 at about 4:45 p.m.

RCSO says an investigation and witness statements revealed that a 59-year-old Winchester man driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado was stopped in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 while he waited on approaching traffic so he could turn west onto 400 North. A 2016 Harley Davidson driven by 29-year-old James Simpson, of Franklin, was northbound on U.S. 27 approaching 400 North when he crashed into the back of the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says they do not believe Simpson saw the stopped truck because there were no skid marks at the scene. Simpson was not wearing a helmet, RCSO noted.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.