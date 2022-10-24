FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.

The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.

An initial investigation indicates the Jeep was traveling northbound and the Yamaha was southbound at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The person driving the Jeep stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.