‘Motorcycles on Meridian’ postponed until next year

INDIANAPOLIS– Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Motorcycles on Meridian event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will now take place next year, on Aug. 28, 2021.

Typically, about 20,000 motorcyclists and an additional 50,000 spectators come downtown for the motorcycle display.

After considering different plans, organizers recognized the size of the event coupled with the inability to limit access and guarantee social distancing would require postponement.

“We love hosting Motorcycles on Meridian each year, but know that skipping 2020 was essential to keep our volunteers, visitors and residents healthy,” said Bob Schultz, DII senior VP of marketing & events. “Large scale events such as these will have their place in the future. For now, we are planning and hosting smaller events as part of our Back Downtown campaign. We hope the motorcycle community participates in measured numbers and know they are most welcome in Downtown.”