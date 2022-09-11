INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was heading northbound on I-465 and attempted to exit onto Rockville Road. The rider lost control on the curve, ran off the road and struck a sign.

There were no other vehicles involved. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.