CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV killed a man in Crawfordsville.

Police received calls about a crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Oak Street in Crawfordsville at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, per a press release from city officials.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an accident between a trike-style motorcycle and an SUV. After an investigation, CPD and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office determined that the collision caused the motorcycle to roll.

The motorcycle’s lone occupant was 69-year-old David Dulin. Police reported Dulin was transported to Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville with multiple injuries.

CPD indicated Dulin later died at the hospital. Officials are still investigating incident and will provide more information when it is available.