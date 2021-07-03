Motorcycle crash claims woman’s life in Delaware Co.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died in a collision southeast of Muncie on Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle she was driving collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 35 near the Henry County line, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

Jennifer Curry of Liberty was pronounced dead before a medical helicopter could arrive on scene. She was reported to be in her early 40s.

The sheriff’s department reported the pickup driver was not injured in the accident.

Investigators believe Curry lost control of her motorcycle causing her to cross the center line and collide with the northbound pickup.