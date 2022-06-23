A man with an Indiana-based motocross training company has been federally indicted on several counts of child exploitation.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 30-year-old Ryan Meyung “engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse, and transported and possessed visual images of child sexual abuse” between 2019 and 2021.

Meyung traveled the country to build motocross tracks and mentored children through his Live Your Dreams MX company, said the Hamilton County (Tennessee) District Attorney’s Office.

The Hamilton County district attorney said the business was based out of Indiana but did not provide further specifics.

According to the DOJ, Meyung was known to frequent Indiana, as well as Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Meyung was arrested on state charges in December 2021 and has remained in custody. Those charges were for child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related counts.

His most recent federal indictment is for six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Meyung faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 210 years in prison.

The DOJ asks anyone who has any information that may aid the investigation to call the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tipline at 866-347-2423 or https://www.ice.gov/tipline.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.