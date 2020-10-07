Mother of slain 10-year-old boy speaks out about son’s death

INDIANAPOLIS – Hayley Kelly says she wishes she could have done more to save her son’s life. Her son, 10-year-old Nakota Kelly is presumed dead even though the boy’s body hasn’t been found.

Nakota’s father, Anthony Dibiah was arrested in the case and is charged with his murder. IMPD investigators have received support from multiple agencies in searching for Nakota’s remains but haven’t had any luck.

They plan to keep searching until they find Nakota.

“There are some days that I don’t think he’s gone. Then there are other days that I have to believe the evidence and so it’s hard,” Hayley Kelly said.

Hayley says her son Nakota was always an energetic kid who loved baseball. She adds he was always happy except for the days he had to stay with his father Dibiah.

“He didn’t feel safe at his dad’s house. His dad would hit him, and he yelled at him a lot,” Hayley explained.

These were concerning issues Hayley says she took to the Bowen Center in Wabash and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“I feel like DCS had enough evidence and they didn’t do what they needed to do to protect my son,” Hayley said.

Hayley says leading up to the weekend of July 18th, Nakota told her if he went to his father’s house “my dad is going to kill me.”

Hayley says again she raised concerns with DCS and her former attorney.

“I was told if I didn’t send him then I would lose custody and he would still be with his dad,” Hayley said.

She wishes she didn’t listen because now her son is gone, and she’s left to wonder what he was thinking in his final moments?

“I know what he was thinking he was probably thinking I want to go home,” Hayley said.

Investigators say Dibiah called at least two people and confessed to killing his son. Hayley just wants Nakota’s remains found.

“I would have enough closure that I would be able to function,” Hayley said.

Hayley says she loves her son and misses him. Also, she’s sorry.

We reached out to DCS about Hayley’s claims. They say they don’t comment on specific cases due to Indiana law.

A jury trial for Dibiah is set for November 23, 2020 in Marion County.

We also reached out to Anthony Dibiah’s attorney, who provided the following statement.

Thank you for your interest in his defense. At this time, we have no comment other than to say we are investigating all aspects of the case and we will provide a vigorous defense for Anthony.