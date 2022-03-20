INDIANAPOLIS — A community gave a grieving mother support as a huge crowd came together Sunday at the spot where a 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run Friday.

“This is everything that I needed, I love the support. Keep it coming,” Shanique Beasley said.

Beasley’s son, 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, died Friday after being struck by a car while waiting for his school bus at the Warren Harbor Apartments on Indy’s east side near E 21st St. and Post Rd.

“He was out here being a kid with the rest of these kids, waiting on the bus, to go to school,” Beasley said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sevion ran across East 21st St. from his bus stop for an unknown reason and was hit by two cars, killing him.

On Sunday, dozens gathered to remember Sevion at the spot where he was waiting for his school bus.









Beasley said everyday, her son would come home excited to tell her about his day.

“It’s a new story, a new story, a new laughter,” she said. “He would tell me whether it was good, bad or, ‘I had an okay day’.”

IMPD is still looking for one of the drivers who hit Sevion Friday morning. The second driver stopped and cooperated with police while the first person who hit Sevion left.

Beasley said if this driver would have stopped, her son might still be alive.

“If you would have stopped, that second car would have known something was happening right here,” she said. “And he wouldn’t have gotten hit twice.”

Sevion Sandford and his mother (photo provided)

Even with that thought constantly on her mind, Beasley said she wants that driver to know one thing.

“It’s okay, I forgive you,” Beasley said. “Just give me justice so I can sleep peacefully.”

Beasley said she is asking the person who drove off to go to police.

“All I ask is that you turn yourself in,” she said. “I want justice for my son, I want peace within myself and for my family’s sake.”

Beasley and other mourners at the balloon release said they hope this serves as a reminder to all drivers to slow down and be vigilant when passing a bus stop.

IMPD said the first car that hit Sevion is a light colored sedan. If you have any tips you are asked to call police.