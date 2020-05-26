Mother of 19-year-old shot to death over Memorial Day weekend pleads for answers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis family is speaking out and calling for justice after someone shot and killed a 19-year-old woman on Indy’s near northeast side.

Police were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 34th and Keystone Friday night and found the 19-year-old woman shot in the head. The shooting appears to have taken place at another location before the victim was driven to the gas station for help.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ashayla Spearmon died from her injuries.

Her mother wants whoever killed her daughter held accountable and is still shaken by the loss of her youngest daughter.

“I never thought I’d be a parent that had to bury one of their children,” said the victim’s mother Yulanda Spearmon. “It’s just rough. It’s a rough time right now.”

Yulanda already misses her daughter’s youthful energy and fondly recalls how she was always on the move.

“Yeah she just liked to have fun. That was Ashayla. She was always like, ‘I’m here and I’m there.’ She liked to have a lot of fun,” said Spearmon.

So far, most of the details and a motive for the murder remain a mystery to the family. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

“I just know she was the victim of a homicide. I don’t have any details on what happened,” said Spearmon.

Spearmon’s death marks one of Indy’s 79 homicides through Memorial Day this year. That is a dramatic increase from the 52 homicides the city saw at the same time last year.

“We weren’t expecting her to lose her life on Friday. It’s a sad situation and I ask anyone with information to come forward to give me some peace and closure,” said Spearmon.

Because no arrests have been made in the case, anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The family says they are also offering an additional $1,000.