INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child.

24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police.

Savanna, who may be in need of medical attention, is described as a 5’9″, 145-pound white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her child is described as 1 foot tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were last seen when they were dropped off in the 5800 block of Rockville Road on the city’s west side, IMPD said.

If located, police ask you call 911 immediately.