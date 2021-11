INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Morgan Wallen announced Monday his upcoming tour, The Dangerous Tour, in which he will be playing at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Wallen is set to be at Ruoff on Thursday, June 16th as a part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Wallen’s tour will be coming to 46 cities in the U.S. beginning in Evansville, IN on February 3rd. Tickets are predicted to sell out quickly.