Most Target workers set to receive $500 bonus check from retailer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Target employees are due to get another bonus.

The company will award $500 to all hourly workers at stores, distribution centers and headquarters and field-based offices.

Other employees, including store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders, will get bonuses ranging between $1,000 and $2,000, the company said.

In all, the retailer said it was giving $200 million in bonuses to its employees.

This is the fifth time Target has given bonuses to its team members during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the company:

We’re so proud of our team. They’re the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests—and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic. 

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News