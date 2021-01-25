Most Target workers set to receive $500 bonus check from retailer

Target employees are due to get another bonus.

The company will award $500 to all hourly workers at stores, distribution centers and headquarters and field-based offices.

Other employees, including store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders, will get bonuses ranging between $1,000 and $2,000, the company said.

In all, the retailer said it was giving $200 million in bonuses to its employees.

This is the fifth time Target has given bonuses to its team members during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the company:

We’re so proud of our team. They’re the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests—and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic.