INDIANAPOLIS — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been found in the Indianapolis area.

The Marion County Public Health Department reported Thursday that a batch of mosquitoes taken from the Indy metro area has tested positive for the virus, which can cause West Nile fever in humans.

Despite this being the first time virus-carrying mosquitoes were found in Indy this season, the health department said that West Nile-positive mosquitoes are found in the county every year.

Although this is a yearly event, public health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to take action to “reduce the mosquito population” and prevent bites.

These steps, which mainly center around getting rid of stagnant water, include:

Drain or discard old tires or other containers that can hold water

Repair septic systems

Drill holes in the bottom of containers that are left outside

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep your grass short and shrubs trimmed

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls

Install or repair window screens and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home

“Mosquitoes need just a small amount of water for breeding, so please take a few minutes to walk around your yard or property,” said Matt Sinsko, coordinator of Mosquito Control at the Marion County Public Health Department. “Emptying water from containers of any size and flushing out bird baths every week helps to control the mosquito population and reduce the chance for bites. Also, check for old tires, clogged gutters, small recreational pools and poorly operating septic systems.”

West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. To prevent bites, Sinsko said he suggests using insect repellent containing DEET and wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile Virus. As such, officials say it is important to keep track of whether you are experiencing any symptoms. Common symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Neck stiffness

Muscle weakness or paralysis

Nausea or vomiting

Sore joints

Confusion

For more information about mosquito prevention efforts in Marion County, call the Public Health Department’s Mosquito Control program at (317) 221-7440.