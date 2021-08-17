Morgan County Sheriff’s Department looking for help identifying home invasion suspect

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the suspect in a recent home invasion.

The office said the home invasion took place in the area of Robb Hill Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The homeowner was inside when they saw the intruder, who took off.

The office says the intruder was armed with a gun, but no shots were fired. Nothing was stolen, and the intruder and his vehicle were caught on home surveillance camera.

The sheriff’s office is trying to get the pictures out to identify and catch the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 765-342-5544 or email crimetips@morgancounty.in.gov.