Morgan County firefighter fighting for his life in hospital due to COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.- A Morgan County firefighter is fighting for his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Firefighter Luis Corona is one of 6,900 Hoosiers who have tested positive.

Firefighter Luis Corona is currently in the hospital battling #Coronavirus. For almost 2 weeks he’s been in the ICU on a ventilator.



Tonight I’ll tell you how the Monroe Township Fire District & community members are stepping up to help his family. pic.twitter.com/k0PBIIrmkK — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) April 10, 2020

“He works for us here at Monroe Township. He also works at Madison Township which is in this county, and he works for the Eli Lilly Fire Department part-time,” Monroe Township Fire District Chief Stefan Lathan said.

Chief Lathan gets updates on Luis ’s health regularly.

He says Luis is currently in the ICU on a ventilator. It’s been two weeks now.

“He has shown small steps of maybe getting better. Of course everyone is optimistic. The small steps are extremely small, but it just gives us hope,” Chief Lathan said.

Chief Lethan said Luis’s family also has the virus, but aren’t as sick.

Since the entire family is out of work the department is selling these signs as a way to raise funds for his family. All of the proceeds go to help the family pay for bills.

Chief Lathan remains hopeful Luis will pull through and will be back on the job in no time.

For more information on how to help or get up to date with Luis COVID-19 battle click here.