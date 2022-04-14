MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Emergency Medical Services is in mourning after director Keenan Blair died Wednesday.

The Morgan County EMS said crews with EMS, Fire, and Police responded to the area of South Ohio Street just before 7 pm Wednesday on a report of a person down.

On Thursday, Morgan County EMS announced the death of EMS director Keenan Blair. While details have not been released, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office took over the death investigation. They hope this will limit the impact of the event on those who worked closely with Blair.

Funeral arrangements for Blair are pending. We will provide that information when it becomes available.