More women are becoming crime scene investigators; programs credit ‘CSI effect’ for boost

INDIANAPOLIS– More women are turning to forensic sciences.

A study from the Associated Press shows more than 75 percent of forensic science students are women. Professors believe it’s a result of the “CSI effect,” in which women are watching true crime documentaries and shows and gaining interest in the field.

Sergeant Amy Gaul works for Indiana State Police. She has been with the department for 25 years.

“Currently, of the 22 or 23 crime scene investigators assigned to the Indiana State Police throughout the state, I am the only female,” she told CBS4. “I love it.”

Gaul has worked several major crime scenes during her tenure, including dozens of officer-involved shootings. One case she was involved with was the deadly crash on I-465 that killed an Indianapolis Colts football player.

“That was obviously national news,” she recalled.

Gaul explained what she does when she arrives to a crime scene.

“A crime scene can be very chaotic,” she said. “You have different policemen there from different agencies, you have fire department personnel there. If there is a death, you can have the coroner’s office there. There are a lot of people, so crime scene management is very important to establish dimensions of the crime scene and make sure it is secured.”

Gaul dusts for fingerprints and documents the scene right away. She said her camera is her number one tool.

“I take notes, take measurements, create sketches. We have scanners, laser scanners, to scan certain scenes,” she added.

The pressure is on, too. Crime scene investigators are often racing against time.

“Especially if you’re dealing with weather, trace evidence that may very fleeting. You may have one chance to collect something and if it’s gone its gone,” Gaul explained. “I’m always concerned I’m going to miss something.”

Often, crime scene investigators with Indiana State Police handle six or seven cases each. That means they must multitask.

CBS4 asked Gaul what motivated her to become a CSI. The sergeant said when she was young, her grandmother was assaulted and murdered in her own home.

“Looking back to when I was a child and my grandmother was killed, the individual was arrested, prosecuted, and is still in prison to this day and that’s all because of the hard work of the policemen on that scene,” she said. “I feel like there are times when the victim cannot speak for themselves and if that person is deceased, you have to be the person to speak for them and to at least give some sort of closure or a sense of justice to the family members that are still here.”

For CSIs, the job can be emotionally grueling. Sometimes, they are investigating situations involving children. Many are often graphic in nature.

“One piece of evidence cane either exonerate the innocent or implicate the guilty,” she went on.

Gaul then hands over the case to the prosecutor’s office and it’s out of her hands. Most of the time, she and other officers who responded do not get any closure.

“I do my job and then it’s out of my hands,” she said.

Gaul encouraged other women to break into the field. She added, though, that they need to learn about what being a CSI is really like rather than relying on any television shows.

“I think it’s really important to get a realistic view of what the job entails because TV is not realistic. A crime scene investigator is not also the detective and the prosecutor. It takes a team and it takes time,” she laughed. “If you can get an internship, a ride-along, some sort of shadow, at least meet with a current CSI so you can talk about the good, bad and the ugly of what the job entails. There is a little bit of everything.”

Gaul added one more thing: her career does impact her life at home. She is on call 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“You always have to be cognizant of that,” she pointed out. “If you’re going to go out as a family, what vehicle do you take? Because if I have to leave, I need my truck with all of my equipment in it. If you’re going out to dinner, do you have a drink? Because if you get called, you can’t have alcohol in your system.”

While more women break into forensic science, IUPUI confirms more women are attending its forensic science program too. In fact, they have more female students than ever before.

“We’re like a little bright spot in science,” Professor Christine Picard, director of the forensic science program, told CBS4. “And that’s happening across the country.”