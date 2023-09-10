INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen cars have been burglarized and vandalized in Indianapolis on Sunday, according to police reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to the area of 8447 Clearwater Lane beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a vandalism and theft from a vehicle. Throughout the day several reports of vandalism and theft from more than a dozen car owners have been reported.

Officers were also dispatched to the block of 1500 S Centennial St on a report of theft from a vehicle.

There are a reported 4 birth certificates stolen, along with vehicle titles, bank statements, credit card numbers, and a semiautomatic pistol.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.