INDIANAPOLIS — The weather is making it feel a bit like summer out there, just in time for the summer hiring season.

On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett, EmployIndy, and community partners announced the 2023 edition of the Project Indy summer jobs initiative. Currently, 2,700 positions are available from 108 local employers.

The kick-off for the hiring initiative happened at Skateland, just one place that benefits from the program. Program organizers say the program offers employers, such as Skateland, the opportunity to create a talent pipeline for their business or industry and play an important role in training the future workforce.

“The majority of our staff are teenagers, still in school. Hiring them is an important part of their growth and helps them as they enter the workforce,” said Rodney Williams, General Manager at Skateland. “We’re always looking to hire new young people who we can train and we feel Project Indy is going to benefit us a lot in that effort.”

Since its launch, Project Indy has helped 15,000 Marion County young people get work experience in various career fields. For more information about the program, visit ProjectIndy.net.