More than 25 people rescued from human smuggling operation in Texas

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston Police rescued approximately 26 people from a “human smuggling operation” on Thursday night, authorities said.

“Officers received a report of a male in his briefs running down the street yelling that he had been kidnapped. The male advised that thirty more people were being held hostage in the house,” Houston Police said in a tweet.

Police responded to the home on the southwest side of the city and found 25 males and one female. It’s unclear what the ages of the victims are.

The Department of Homeland Security is involved the investigation.

A nearby police department helped open a school gym to keep the victims out of the cold weather.

This is a developing story.