More than 1,500 COVID-19 deaths announced by Indiana health officials

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 634 new positive coronavirus cases since Wednesday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 26,053.

ISDH also announced an additional 26 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,508.

Marion County reported their totals as 7,793 cases and 451 deaths – the most in the state.

Johnson County had the most new cases, at 116. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (27), Bartholomew (12), Boone (14), Elkhart (48), Hamilton (10), Lake (98), Marion (103), Porter (11), St. Joseph (42) and Vigo (12). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

The new numbers show 160,239 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 16.3% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 138 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. Nearly 41% of ICU beds and nearly 80% of ventilators were available as of Thursday.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.

More from The Indiana State Department of Health:

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites opened around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Locations and registration were added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Counties include Jasper, Marshall, Noble, Lagrange, Allen, Fountain-Warren, Clinton, Boone, Hancock, Hamilton, Marion, Randolph, Grant, Howard, Parke, Putnam, Greene, Lawrence, Jackson, Monroe, Clark, Decatur, Dearborn, Ripley, Harrison, Posey and Perry. Additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.