More than 125 UPS jobs coming to Indianapolis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A UPS truck in San Francisco on June 17, 2014. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

INDIANAPOLIS — UPS is expecting to hire more than 125 more employees in the Indianapolis area as they look to support their e-commerce-related shipping needs.

In a news release, UPS said the jobs are part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers. Corporate spokespeople say these jobs can lead to full-time positions.

“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of e-commerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Stephanie Maymon, Director of Human Resources. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Indianapolis area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”

The company says eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses in addition to their hourly pay. The jobs also offer healthcare, retirement contributions, and a discounted stock purchase program. The starting pay is up to $17 depending on location, shift, and position.

People interested in applying for jobs at the Indianapolis and Plainfield locations can apply at upsjobs.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News