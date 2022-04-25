PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Walmart Distribution Center that was the site of a massive fire in March is closing for good.

In a notice to the Department of Workforce Development, Walmart representatives said the entire facility will close, impacting a number of Walmart associates. The notice says 1,132 associates may be separated from the company by July 15.

The notice comes shortly after one month since the distribution center caught on fire, lasting 76 hours until firefighters were able to get it under control. The notice says the property damage was too significant to reopen the facility for the foreseeable future.

Since the fire, Walmart has worked to place as many of the impacted associates in alternative roles in and around the Plainfield area. This includes a job fair, conducting associate training, and providing other necessary services.

While 957 of the impacted associates that were employed at the distribution center have accepted new roles with the company, the notice says 1,132 associates have not accepted alternative positions. The company notified those associates that the center would close on April 1.

These associates are currently being paid as they search for new jobs. The notice says hourly associates have until July 1 to continue employment with the company. Salaried associates have until July 15. If they do not continue employment, they will be separated from the company.

The notice says Walmart expects the separations to be permanent. However, all separated associates can apply for open positions at other Walmart or Sams Club locations.

To help out those impacted by this closure, Walmart is providing employees with an Associate Support Center to answer policy and practice questions about exiting Walmart, among other supports.