More sunshine and getting warmer in central Indiana!

We have a great day on tap for your Thursday! Temperatures out the door this morning aren’t QUITE as cold as Wednesday morning, and temperatures in the afternoon will be even milder. A jacket is still recommended for the morning as temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s! This is actually still below average for this time of year, but we’re getting closer. The average high temperature for today’s date is 73°. This will be the 10th straight day of below average temperatures, however, a bigger warmup is coming.

The next few days will see temperatures peaking in the upper 60s. It’s not until early next week that we are projecting to get back to and above average temperatures. The warmup is coming with rain chancees. While showers are holding off for the next several days, rain chances rise as we get into the back half of the weekend, and setting us up for a rather wet start to the new week.