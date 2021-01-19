More snow coming to central Indiana; sunny, cool Inauguration Day in D.C.

Tuesday marked the anniversary of the coldest temperature in Indianapolis history with a morning of 27 degrees below zero recorded in 1994.

A storm system moving through the Great Lakes will bring light snow showers to central Indiana. No accumulation is expected, and major problems on roads are not anticipated. After the cold front moves through, skies will clear. We’ll have a full day of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s.

Inauguration Day Weather

The record for the coldest and warmest Inauguration Day both came as President Ronald Reagan took the oath of office. The high temperature was 55 degrees for President Regan’s first inauguration in 1981. Four years later, the weather was much colder for the ceremonies with a high temperature of a frigid 7 degrees in 1985.

The snowiest Inauguration Day was tallied when a blizzard dumped 10 inches of snow in 1909, forcing ceremonies for President William Howard Taft to be held inside at the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol.

Expect sunny skies and highs in the 40s for this year’s Inauguration Day

