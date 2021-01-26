More snow for Wednesday; a cold blast to end the work week

Indianapolis has had measurable precipitation for the past three days in a row and our active weather pattern will continue this week. A storm system moving by to our south will bring another round of snow showers to the state late Wednesday. The main energy with the storm will stay well south of Indiana so any accumulation will be mainly south of I-70. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

Colder air will move in to end the work week with morning lows in the teens. After a dry Thursday and Friday, rain will develop Saturday. We’ll have a rain/snow mix Sunday that will change to snow by Monday.

This has been a cloudy, wet week.

We have 3.2″ of snow this month.

Light snow will spread across the southern half of the state Wednesday.

Less than an inch of snow is likely.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.

Much colder air will move in to end the work week.