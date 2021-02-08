More local oversight added to Statehouse IMPD takeover proposal

INDIANAPOLIS––When last spring’s social justice protests devolved into riots in downtown Indianapolis, vandals came literally to the doors of the Indiana Statehouse at the west end of Market Street and damaged other state-owned property.

Coupled with Indianapolis’ record-setting year for homicide, a statehouse Republican who was a former city police officer decided he had seen enough and proposed Senate Bill 168 which would establish a five-member state-dominated commission to oversee IMPD.

Now, the author of the legislation has told FOX59 News he’s ready to compromise, slightly, to give the elected representatives of the people of Marion County just a little more oversight on that proposed Board of Commissioners.

“They would be responsible for appointing a police chief,” said Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis. “There’s a couple of amendments that are being drafted from the original bill that will deal with some changes as to who the appointing authority would be, the fact that we would try to incorporate the current merit process of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as it is. I think there’s a good representation in the Merit Board now and I think it would beneficial to see that continue.”

As originally written and introduced a month ago, the proposed commission would have been made up of four appointees by the governor plus the mayor of Indianapolis, but Sandlin said he’s ready to compromise a bit.

“We might have an appointee from the governor, an appointee from the mayor and an appointee from the president of the City County Council and a couple other appointees from the President Pro Tempe of the Senate and the Speaker of the House.

“We need something pretty dramatic,” said Sandlin, “and this is a proposal that would be pretty dramatic.”

There is little on which Rep. Cherrish Pryor, a Democrat, and Sandlin agree, but the dramatic nature of SB 168 is one area where the Indianapolis political rivals find common ground.

“Republicans are doing everything that they can to take control, little-by-little, away from Democrats in Marion County, and the police, IMPD, is another extension of that,” she said. “I just wonder what will be next if we go down the road of IMPD, what will be next that the state decides it should take over.”

Sandlin believes that the a chief appointed by a mayor and confirmed by the City County Council is too beholden to the politics of the moment and not focused on what’s best for residents of Indianapolis no matter for whom they voted.

“I think it would give the chief of police the ability to make decisions to use his knowledge and training and his personnel,” said Sandlin. “I just think there are issues that come up when you politicize these things and I think having that board and being the interface with the community and act in the capacity like a public safety director, I think that would benefit greatly our cities.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett abolished the position of Public Safety Director when he was sworn into office in 2016, proclaiming himself at the “Public Safety Mayor.”

Hogsett was re-elected with 72% plurality in November of 2019, 13 months before his city set an annual homicide record with 245 killings.

“I think that we need to have a new direction that responds to the violence and those things that are going on in our community which hurts Indianapolis,” said Sandlin.

“It sends a very bad message to the community,” said Pryor. “It sends a message to the community, particularly the African American community, that the state is not considering and it’s not thoughtful about the community. It sends a message to the community as a whole that the state does not want the locals to be held accountable to those individuals who are going to be paying their salaries.

“We will have a police department that is far removed from the community which they serve, and we talk about going back to community policing, this certainly sets the stage that community policing is not welcomed by the state of Indiana in the city of Indianapolis.”

When recently asked about SB 168, Mayor Hogsett said he was monitoring the legislation and would continue to work with statehouse allies with an eye toward doing what’s best for Indianapolis.

Sandlin’s bill, with amendments, is due for debate by the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law February 16th.