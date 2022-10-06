BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A company linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak is recalling more of its products that may be infected.

The recall comes after Old Europe Cheese already recalled 20 brands of cheese following listeria infections that have been observed in six states. Stores where that cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Safeway, Shaws, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and more.

The expansions to the recall involve Brie cheese sold under a variety of brands. One of the expanded recalls was sold under the brand St Louis Brie. The cheeses include:

Product Weight UPC Best By Dates St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge 7 oz 041563 263709 All dates up to and including 12/14/2022 St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge-6 lb RW Variable weight 041563 370018 All dates up to and including 12/14/2022 St Louis Brie Variable weight 21107100000 All dates up to and including 12/14/2022 ST LOUIS BRIE PRE CUT WEDGES 16.00 OZ 00021565000000 best by dates through 12/14/2022 ST LOUIS CW BRIE WHEEL 16.00 OZ 00021171800000 best by dates through 12/14/2022

Photo//FDA

The other expansion includes baked Brie cheeses sold under a variety of brands from August 1 through September 28. They were available at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico.

The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.

Brand Product Name Packaging & Size UPC Code CULINARY TOUR *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 011225005350 CULINARY TOUR *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 011225005367 LA BONNE VIE *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 820581678814 LA BONNE VIE *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 820581678821 LIDL *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 4056489151203 LIDL *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 4056489151203 LIDL *11 oz Fig Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 4056489310907 PRIMO TAGLIO *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 021130098460 Reny Picot *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 033421050088 Reny Picot *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421051115 Reny Picot *11 oz Apple Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421500811 Reny Picot *11 oz Fig Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421053119

Anyone with the recalled products is urged to not consume them and throw them away. The FDA recommends that they also use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 2:00 pm-4:00 pm ET.