More and more Hoosier parents consider homeschooling

INDIANAPOLIS – As schools try to determine what their upcoming school year will look like, Hoosier parents are debating whether to send their kids back to the classroom if that option is offered.

RealClar Opinion Research surveyed 2,122 registered voters and found 40 percent of American families are more likely to choose E-learning or homeschooling over an in-person curriculum.

“What is next year going to look like?” one mother asked. “How different is it going to be? Socially, physically?”

One mother, who did not want to be named, spoke with CBS4 about the stress she is experiencing leading up to the school year. She and her children are trying to decide whether homeschool would be the best option for their family.

“It is definitely overwhelming. I do work from home. I’ve been working from home for about a year now. Trying to navigate that would be a little bit difficult but not totally out of the question,” she explained.

The mother, who has six kids – three, biologically – said masks are the biggest concern for them right now.

“There is a virus out there, yes, but I am not so concerned with my children getting sick. Obviously, that is a risk,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is masks. I’m concerned about that. Our biggest decision-making is masks. Are they going to have to enforce them? Are they not going to enforce them?”

The mother is letting her kids have a say, too.

“My older kids—we’ve talked pretty much in depth about it — and they do not want to go to school if they have to wear masks all day. I don’t fault them for that. That’s their own choice. They are gone ten hours a day, by the time they get on the bus and off the bus. So, it is a long time frame,” she pointed out. “My older daughter is concerned with that socialization. How are they going to be able to socialize? Are they still going to be able to socialize like they did?”

Many parents are in the same boat. While officials, even at the White House, have argued kids need to go back to school and that being out of the classroom could impact their social and mental wellbeing, teachers question whether there will be such benefits if there are so many sweeping changes due to COVID-19.

The Indiana Association of Home Educators confirms it has seen a steep increase in inquiries since March. More and more parents are turning to the organization for help with homeschooling.

“We have everything from parents who say, ‘I was already considering homeschooling, I had been talking about it for a long time. My husband and I were looking at it, but this is it.’ So, they’re already kind of committed. This is what pushed them,” Tara Bentley, the executive director, said.

Bentley said many Hoosier parents have joined their Facebook group, too. Mothers, fathers and guardians are networking and asking a lot of questions about where to start. In order to solely homeschool, families have to fill out the proper paperwork and then choose a curriculum plan.

“The choices are endless,” Bentley said. “From picking and choosing your own curriculum to, you know, basically buying a boxed curriculum. It’s like going to the grocery store, right? You go to the store and buy your Hamburger Helper and just throw it in a pot. Curriculum can look like that too, where it’s premade and there you go,” she explained. “Or we can go, and we can pick things off the shelf and make it up as we go.”

Bentley said families need to choose their curriculum, in part, based on the student’s age.

“This is different, and it can look very scary. It can look scary, maybe, if you have a high school junior or senior and you’re thinking about these high school subjects that, obviously, you haven’t done for a long time but there are great tools out there that will help,” Bentley went on. “You don’t have to take on the teaching of every subject. There are ways to do that and supplement what you want them to do.”

Bentley said typically, homeschool families would be taking a lot of field trips and meeting with others to socialize. This year, that could be difficult.

“They’re doing music lessons and drama. They have co-ops and support groups. But what that is going to look like for us as a homeschool community is also very up in the air,” she said.

Parents are also asking what will happen if they later decide homeschooling is not the best option, after all.

“If you want to return to public school, that may not be a choice and that may be something you need to evaluate. How will my decisions now affect you later?” Bentley said.