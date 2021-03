INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s moratorium on power shutoffs during winter ends on March 15.

Indiana law bans shutting off power, gas or water between December 1 and March 15 if the customer is getting assistance through the federal Energy Assistance Program.

Hoosiers could lose power if they don’t set up a payment plan.

For questions, call the 211 help line or talk to your utility company. You can also go to Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium’s FAQ page.