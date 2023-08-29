NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man died in a crash Monday morning after his moped was struck by a vehicle in Newton County.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 5:44 a.m. Monday to State Road 16 near County Road 300 E. in the town of Brook.

Deputies discovered an unresponsive man lying in the roadway after arriving on the scene. The male, identified as 63-year-old Sabino Nicolas Hernando-Vargara of Brook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NCSO said preliminary information indicates the deceased male was struck from behind by a passenger car while traveling eastbound on State Road 16. The man was ejected from the moped and landed in the westbound lane of the roadway.

The driver of the other vehicle was a female. She reportedly informed deputies the moped was not visible due to the dark conditions in the early morning hours. NCSO said the woman’s statement was supported by a witness who claimed the moped’s lights were dim and not very bright.

Newton County EMS, Brook Fire and the Newton County Coroner’s Office also assisted on the scene.