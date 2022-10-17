MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Mooresville woman faces charges after her dependent was sent to the hospital bruised, malnourished and dehydrated.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Christine Smith states the four-year-old boy was removed from Smith’s care because he had bruising on his face, back, waist and legs.

The document states the bruising on the face appeared to be from someone grabbing it and using excessive force. Additionally, a preliminary medical exam found the boy was malnourished and significantly dehydrated.

The affidavit claims Smith told detectives that the boy suffered the injuries while falling off the bed and while getting dressed. However, the Department Of Child Services learned from medical staff that the final report would conclude the bruising was from inflicted injuries.

Smith was arrested Friday for neglect of a dependant resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery with bodily injury less than 14 years old.