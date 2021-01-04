Mooresville Schools: delays or cancellations to school bus routes could be pending

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Officials in Mooresville are asking parents at Mooresville Schools to pay attention to bus updates this week.

Due to both a major closure on State Road 37 and a driver shortage, some bus routes may be delayed or even canceled.

Parents are asked to call the transportation center at (317) 831-9223 if your child will no longer be riding the bus.

As for updates on route, those will be sent to the number listed on your Skyward account.

Officials ask you to update that number to a cell phone, so you can receive text alerts.

If your child’s bus route is canceled, you have the option to either bring your child to school yourself or have an e-learning day.