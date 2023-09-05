MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance with its search for a man who stole beer from a gas station.

Police reported that, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, a cashier at a Casey’s gas station located at 239 Indianapolis Road observed a man exiting the convenience store with a 12-pack of Bud Light that was not paid for.

Store managers confirmed to police that the man in question has been known to frequently steal items from the gas station.

Police provided the following photos of the alleged thief in a Facebook post:

Those who know anything about the man’s identity and whereabouts are encouraged to contact Mooresville Police at (317) 831-3434. To speed up the call-in process, tipsters can reference case number 2309-0027.

Anonymous tips can also be left at (317) 831-3434 by selecting option 4 after dial instructions have been read.