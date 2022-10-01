UPDATE: The Mooresville Metro Police Department posted that as of 9 p.m. the missing girl has been located. City dispatch confirmed she was found safely and has returned to her residence. Original story below.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Metro Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the MMPD Facebook page, 12-year-old Khloe Julius was last seen Friday at Newby Elementary School by her mom. Khloe, police said, left her dad a voicemail saying she was going to a friend’s house to spend the night.

The voicemail Khloe left her dad, police said, did not say what friend she was going to visit or where they lived. Her mom and dad said they both do not know where this friend lives or who they are.

Anyone with information on Khloe’s whereabouts is being asked to call the police department at (317) 831-3434. No additional information was provided in the post by MMPD.