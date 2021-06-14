Mooresville police look for driver involved in hit-and-run with juvenile bicyclist

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Mooresville police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday with a juvenile bicyclist.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, a white Ford Flex struck a juvenile bicyclist around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana St. and High St. Police say the vehicle then proceeded north on Indiana St., where it ultimately turned west onto Main St.

The bicyclist was not seriously injured, police added

MPD describes the Ford Flex as a “newer model” and the driver as a “white female.”

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver should call the police department directly at 317-831-3434. Police say to ask for Sgt. Schultz, who is handling the investigation.