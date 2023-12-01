MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Police Department is asking the public to assist with its search for a missing child.

Photo of Laura Gasper courtesy of MPD

According to a press release, 3-year-old Dustin Ortiz was last known to be with his mother, Laura Gasper. The Morgan County Department of Child Services is seeking the 3-year-old in an effort to serve a court order related to his safety.

Police have reported that all of their attempts to locate Ortiz and Gasper have been unfruitful. Gasper’s last known addresses were 1984 Falcon Ct. in Franklin and 107 W South St. in Mooresville.

MPD has indicated that Gasper was last known to be in the Indianapolis area. Investigators believe she may be seen driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police urge those that may locate Gasper and Ortiz to contact local law enforcement agencies. Ortiz is not believed to be in danger at this time, per a release from MPD. Police did not disclose how long they’ve been searching for Gasper and Ortiz in their press release.