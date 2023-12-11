MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help investigators identify two alleged Pokémon card thieves.

According to an MMPD Facebook post, two suspects were involved in the theft of high-dollar Pokémon trading cards at Treasures Flea Market on Dec. 9. MMPD has provided photos of the suspects:

Officials encourage those with information related to their investigation to contact MMPD at (317) 831-3434.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.